BOLT Hits Market Capitalization of $3.35 Million (BOLT)

BOLT (BOLT) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One BOLT coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. BOLT has a market capitalization of $3.35 million and $108,865.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BOLT has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,229.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005008 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003817 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002528 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00128117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00032240 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00085652 BTC.

BOLT Profile

BOLT is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global. The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global.

BOLT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOLT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

