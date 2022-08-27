Bonded Finance Market Capitalization Tops $7.36 Million (BOND)

Bonded Finance (BOND) traded 1,050.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 27th. During the last seven days, Bonded Finance has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. Bonded Finance has a total market capitalization of $7.36 million and approximately $2,027.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bonded Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0192 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,008.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003985 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00128323 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00032440 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00086708 BTC.

Bonded Finance Coin Profile

Bonded Finance (BOND) is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. The official website for Bonded Finance is bonded.finance/#firstsec. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bonded Finance Coin Trading

