Bondly Hits Market Cap of $1.29 Million (BONDLY)

Bondly (BONDLY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Bondly coin can now be bought for about $0.0124 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. Bondly has a total market cap of $1.29 million and $409,579.00 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bondly has traded down 13.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bondly alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,919.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003971 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002567 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00128321 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00032455 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00087220 BTC.

About Bondly

BONDLY is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com. The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bondly Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bondly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bondly using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bondly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bondly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.