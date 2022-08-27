boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Short Interest Up 57.1% in August

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the July 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.0 days.

boohoo group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BHOOY traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 473. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.00. boohoo group has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $78.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BHOOY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale cut boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 72 ($0.87) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Exane BNP Paribas cut boohoo group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.72) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 65 ($0.79) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut boohoo group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut boohoo group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, boohoo group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.29.

About boohoo group

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Featured Stories

