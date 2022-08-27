Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Raised to $2,300.00 at Morgan Stanley

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,985.00 to $2,650.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,555.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,557.20.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,910.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,669.34 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,894.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,105.44. The stock has a market cap of $75.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking will post 95.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total value of $630,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,546,838. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,400 shares of company stock worth $2,925,212 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Booking by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,086,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in Booking by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,994,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

