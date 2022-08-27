Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) Short Interest Up 95.8% in August

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 95.8% from the July 31st total of 597,500 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Borqs Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ BRQS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.14. 1,085,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,169,062. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average is $3.30. Borqs Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $14.06.

Institutional Trading of Borqs Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Borqs Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 157,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Borqs Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Borqs Technologies

Borqs Technologies, Inc provides Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in the United States, India, China, and internationally. The company offers commercial grade Android platform software and service solutions to address vertical market segment needs through the targeted BorqsWare software platform solutions.

