Boson Protocol Trading 17.5% Lower This Week (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One Boson Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001457 BTC on major exchanges. Boson Protocol has a total market cap of $26.20 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Boson Protocol

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,257,688 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol.

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boson Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boson Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

