Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Short Interest Update

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the July 31st total of 4,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Bowman Consulting Group Price Performance

Shares of BWMN stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.93. 4,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,291. The company has a market capitalization of $211.90 million, a PE ratio of 318.66 and a beta of 1.22. Bowman Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $40,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,949,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 30.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter worth $62,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the first quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter worth $232,000. 64.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

