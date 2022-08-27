Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.05

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.05 and traded as high as $4.18. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 192,974 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Trading Down 1.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.05.

Institutional Trading of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Analysts predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 66.6% during the second quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 10,186 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the period. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.



