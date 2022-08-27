Bread (BRD) 24-Hour Volume Hits $26,141.00

Bread (BRD) traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 27th. Bread has a total market capitalization of $445,458.31 and $26,141.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bread has traded 46.8% lower against the US dollar. One Bread coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,208.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003903 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002530 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00128487 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00032504 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00085757 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread (BRD) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins. Bread’s official website is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bread Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

