Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY) Shares Down 6.8%

Shares of Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY – Get Rating) traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.89 and last traded at $7.97. 549,595 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 137% from the average session volume of 231,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.
Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.72.
