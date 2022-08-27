Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45-2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.9-4.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.00 billion.

Brinker International Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $26.38 on Friday. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $55.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.43.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.01). Brinker International had a net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 43.88%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Brinker International from $80.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 224.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 176,405 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 74.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 24,923 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Brinker International by 53.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 8,465 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Brinker International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

