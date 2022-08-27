Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.91-$7.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE BR traded down $2.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.99. 954,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,042. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $132.40 and a twelve month high of $185.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.26%.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $12,797,569.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 143,170 shares in the company, valued at $25,104,859.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $652,588.56. Following the sale, the president now owns 72,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,834,946.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $12,797,569.05. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 143,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,104,859.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,004 shares of company stock worth $28,916,462 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 82.5% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,851.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 101.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.