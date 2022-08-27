Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Broadway Financial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Broadway Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:BYFC opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $86.02 million, a PE ratio of 56.53 and a beta of 1.02. Broadway Financial has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $4.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Broadway Financial ( NASDAQ:BYFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYFC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Broadway Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 94.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 37,896 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 16.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.