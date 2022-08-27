Brokerages Set E Automotive Inc. (TSE:EINC) Price Target at C$16.19

Shares of E Automotive Inc. (TSE:EINC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$16.19.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EINC. Scotiabank dropped their price target on E Automotive from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of E Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of E Automotive from C$23.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of E Automotive from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered E Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

EINC opened at C$7.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$351.71 million and a PE ratio of -5.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.57. E Automotive has a 52 week low of C$4.50 and a 52 week high of C$26.06.

E Automotive Inc operates EDealer and EBlock digital auction and retailing platforms for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry. The company was formerly known as eSquared Holdings Inc and changed its name to E Automotive Inc in December 2019.

