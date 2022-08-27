Brokerages Set L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Target Price at $155.40

Shares of L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.40.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on L’Air Liquide from €135.00 ($137.76) to €137.00 ($139.80) in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L’Air Liquide

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 2.5% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 27,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,052,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 15.2% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 86,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 11,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 11.6% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 20,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

L’Air Liquide Stock Performance

About L’Air Liquide

L’Air Liquide stock opened at $25.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.29. L’Air Liquide has a fifty-two week low of $24.56 and a fifty-two week high of $32.99.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

