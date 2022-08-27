Brokerages Set UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) Target Price at $11.40

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

A number of analysts have commented on USER shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of UserTesting from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

UserTesting Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of USER stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.00. UserTesting has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $15.98.

About UserTesting

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

