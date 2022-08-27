Brokerages Set Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) Target Price at $7.07

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.07.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UP. Raymond James cut their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wheels Up Experience

In related news, Director David J. Adelman acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $650,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheels Up Experience

Wheels Up Experience Stock Down 2.9 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 56.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UP stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.74. The company has a market cap of $496.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.03. Wheels Up Experience has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $8.45.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

Featured Stories

