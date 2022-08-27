Brokerages Set Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) PT at $4.37

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.37.
Several brokerages have commented on ZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zymergen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Zymergen to $2.60 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.
Zymergen Trading Down 4.7 %
Shares of Zymergen stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.35. Zymergen has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $14.68. The stock has a market cap of $256.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.83.
Institutional Trading of Zymergen
About Zymergen
Zymergen Inc design, develop, and commercialize microbes, molecules, and materials. It offers an automation solution comprising reconfigurable automation carts, a modular hardware building blocks that allow for assembly of work cells customized for the particular needs of a lab; and automation control software, a cloud-based software used to control integrated automation systems.
