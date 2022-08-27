Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Brookfield Property Partners Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BPY opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $19.20.
Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile
