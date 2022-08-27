BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD) Short Interest Down 46.4% in August

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 46.4% from the July 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BT Brands Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BTBD traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.35. 1,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,827. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BT Brands has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 million and a P/E ratio of 39.17.

Get BT Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BT Brands

In related news, CEO Gary Copperud bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $330,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,348. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

BT Brands Company Profile

BT Brands, Inc owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates nine Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.