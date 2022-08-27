Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Announces Earnings Results

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 60.41% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Burlington Stores updated its Q3 guidance to $0.36-0.66 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $3.70-4.30 EPS.
Burlington Stores Stock Performance
Burlington Stores stock traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,968,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,785. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.26. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $133.28 and a 12-month high of $318.35.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have weighed in on BURL shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $292.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.63.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Burlington Stores (BURL)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.