Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Announces Earnings Results

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 60.41% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Burlington Stores updated its Q3 guidance to $0.36-0.66 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $3.70-4.30 EPS.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Burlington Stores stock traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,968,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,785. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.26. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $133.28 and a 12-month high of $318.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on BURL shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $292.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth $246,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

