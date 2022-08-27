Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 60.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Burlington Stores updated its Q3 guidance to $0.36-0.66 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $3.70-4.30 EPS.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of BURL stock opened at $144.81 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $133.28 and a 12 month high of $318.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BURL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. OTR Global lowered shares of Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $232.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.63.

Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 565,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,019,000 after purchasing an additional 298,837 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 350,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,062,000 after purchasing an additional 189,158 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $32,791,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 7,860.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,209,000 after purchasing an additional 131,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,053,000 after buying an additional 33,036 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

