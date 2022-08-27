Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 60.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Burlington Stores updated its Q3 guidance to $0.36-0.66 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $3.70-4.30 EPS.

BURL stock opened at $144.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.84. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $133.28 and a one year high of $318.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.13.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. OTR Global lowered shares of Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.63.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 565,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,019,000 after purchasing an additional 298,837 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 117.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 350,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,062,000 after buying an additional 189,158 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $32,791,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 7,860.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,209,000 after buying an additional 131,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,053,000 after buying an additional 33,036 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

