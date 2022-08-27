Burp Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $275,391.20 (BURP)

Burp (BURP) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Burp has a market cap of $275,391.20 and $114,756.00 worth of Burp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Burp coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Burp has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Burp Profile

BURP is a coin. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2021. Burp’s official Twitter account is @coinburp.

Burp Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinBurp (BURP) is the utility and governance token that’ll be listed at the same time as the main app release. Users will be able to stake $BURP in the CoinBurp NFT and DeFi wallet for a whole array of unique rewards such as a yield, NFT raffles and more. When CoinBurp DAO launches, the token will also become the governance method across two established companies. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

