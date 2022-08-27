Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Stephens to $26.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Byline Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Byline Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %

BY opened at $22.51 on Tuesday. Byline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.19 and a 52-week high of $29.15. The company has a market cap of $844.22 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.80.

Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend

Byline Bancorp ( NYSE:BY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 26.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mary Jo S. Herseth acquired 1,100 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $25,146.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at $265,221.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mary Jo S. Herseth bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $25,146.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,221.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Roberto R. Herencia sold 10,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $258,635.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,890,901.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,043 shares of company stock worth $572,826 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Byline Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,785,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,607,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,251,000 after acquiring an additional 26,994 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

Further Reading

