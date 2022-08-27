Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Raises Dividend to $2.85 Per Share

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 19th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 2.85 per share on Friday, September 16th. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75.

Cable One has raised its dividend by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Cable One has a payout ratio of 19.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cable One to earn $58.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $11.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $1,192.46 on Friday. Cable One has a 52 week low of $1,049.81 and a 52 week high of $2,136.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,333.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,351.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CABO shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,896.00 to $1,725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cable One to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,745.83.

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,225.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cable One news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,225.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,319 shares in the company, valued at $2,840,775. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total transaction of $713,719.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 936 shares of company stock worth $1,246,619. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cable One

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 1st quarter worth $612,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 1st quarter worth $489,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 1st quarter worth $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.