Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Raises Dividend to $2.85 Per Share

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 19th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 2.85 per share on Friday, September 16th. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75.
Cable One has raised its dividend by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Cable One has a payout ratio of 19.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cable One to earn $58.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $11.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.
Cable One Trading Down 3.9 %
Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $1,192.46 on Friday. Cable One has a 52 week low of $1,049.81 and a 52 week high of $2,136.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,333.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,351.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.69.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,225.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cable One news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,225.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,319 shares in the company, valued at $2,840,775. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total transaction of $713,719.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 936 shares of company stock worth $1,246,619. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Cable One
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 1st quarter worth $612,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 1st quarter worth $489,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 1st quarter worth $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.
About Cable One
Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cable One (CABO)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.