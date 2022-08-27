Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Raises Dividend to $2.85 Per Share

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 19th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 2.85 per share on Friday, September 16th. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75.

Cable One has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Cable One has a payout ratio of 19.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cable One to earn $58.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $11.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

Cable One stock opened at $1,192.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Cable One has a 1-year low of $1,049.81 and a 1-year high of $2,136.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,333.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1,351.47.

In other Cable One news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,310.00, for a total value of $492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,225.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,775. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Peter N. Witty sold 376 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,310.00, for a total transaction of $492,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 936 shares of company stock worth $1,246,619 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the first quarter worth $58,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the first quarter worth $186,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the first quarter worth $214,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 6.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CABO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,896.00 to $1,725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cable One to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,745.83.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

