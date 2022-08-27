CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $17.65-$18.49 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.47 billion-$6.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.59 billion.

CACI International Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CACI traded down $5.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $275.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. CACI International has a fifty-two week low of $238.29 and a fifty-two week high of $313.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $283.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The information technology services provider reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.02. CACI International had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CACI International will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

CACI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded CACI International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CACI International from $311.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on CACI International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $323.86.

In other CACI International news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 1,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $483,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,066 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CACI International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CACI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Recommended Stories

