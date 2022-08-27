Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Short Interest Up 187.5% in August

Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 187.5% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Callinex Mines Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CLLXF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,606. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90. Callinex Mines has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $3.08.

About Callinex Mines

Callinex Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver ores. The company's flagship project is the Nash Creek property that covers an area of 3,320 meters located in Restigouche County in northeast New Brunswick.

