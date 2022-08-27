Callisto Network Price Down 4.4% This Week (CLO)

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. In the last week, Callisto Network has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $8.58 million and approximately $26,533.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Callisto Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,496.82 or 0.07426156 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00163655 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000132 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MeetPle (MPT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000106 BTC.

About Callisto Network

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network. Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Callisto Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Callisto Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.