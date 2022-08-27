Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,931 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $16,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $808,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 273,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,052,000 after purchasing an additional 22,729 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,694,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

MGC stock opened at $141.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.44. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $127.06 and a 12-month high of $170.00.

