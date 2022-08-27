Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 3,022 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $21,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 229.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of MGK opened at $200.78 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $174.24 and a 12-month high of $266.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.67 and its 200 day moving average is $207.34.

