Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,329 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.26% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $14,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,779,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,041,000 after purchasing an additional 298,068 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,759,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,112,000 after purchasing an additional 266,975 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,457,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,347,000 after purchasing an additional 31,411 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,116,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,819,000 after purchasing an additional 76,914 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 976,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,829,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares during the period.

Shares of LMBS stock opened at $48.30 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $47.92 and a 52 week high of $50.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.38 and a 200 day moving average of $48.73.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

