Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 85.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,273 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $16,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 668,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,898,000 after acquiring an additional 19,271 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 71,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 412,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,924,000 after buying an additional 125,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

FLOT stock opened at $50.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.37. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

