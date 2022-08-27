Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 149.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,974 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $15,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 245.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after buying an additional 130,888 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 955,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,949,000 after buying an additional 483,522 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 597.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 13,353 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 338,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after buying an additional 89,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,413,000.

Shares of SDVY stock opened at $26.23 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $31.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%.

