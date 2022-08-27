Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $24.61 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,585 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.31% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $24,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,046,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,595,000 after acquiring an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,875,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,348,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth $70,270,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 926,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,476,000 after buying an additional 62,822 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 673,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,082,000 after buying an additional 100,389 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 4.0 %

NYSEARCA IHI opened at $51.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.16. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $47.24 and a 1 year high of $67.29.

