Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 529,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,734 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $20,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,820,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,856,000 after acquiring an additional 218,099 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 322.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,632,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535,098 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7,512.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,008,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062,400 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,577,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,486,000 after acquiring an additional 27,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,444,000.

GDX opened at $24.90 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $41.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.25.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

