Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,247 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $23,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 250.0% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $43.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.58. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.08 and a 12 month high of $56.58.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%.

