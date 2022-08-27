Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,602 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,646 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $19,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Stryker by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,729,638,000 after acquiring an additional 402,204 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,900,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,647,673,000 after acquiring an additional 140,504 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,252,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,939,514,000 after purchasing an additional 237,196 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,227,951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,901,000 after purchasing an additional 107,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,299,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $882,016,000 after purchasing an additional 160,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $207.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.03. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.91 and a 200 day moving average of $233.70.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 51.20%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Edward Jones raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.00.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

