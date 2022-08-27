Cambridge Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LHX. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $301,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 12.0% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 352,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,466,000 after buying an additional 37,837 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,205,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,465,000 after acquiring an additional 13,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $234.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.71 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $233.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.38.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,644,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,626,858. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.20.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

