Cambridge Trust Co. Has $412,000 Stock Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MYI. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 182.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 398,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after buying an additional 257,478 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,754,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,024,000 after buying an additional 126,262 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,192,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 565,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after acquiring an additional 68,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 883,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,092,000 after acquiring an additional 59,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MYI opened at $11.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.12. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $15.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

