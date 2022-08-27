Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 1,015 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $194.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.64. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.62 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

