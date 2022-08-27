Cambridge Trust Co. Takes $287,000 Position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LVHD. XML Financial LLC increased its position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 267,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 295,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,835,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the period. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,915,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 65.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 30,482 shares during the period.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of LVHD stock opened at $38.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.72. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF has a 12 month low of $35.47 and a 12 month high of $41.41.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.304 per share. This is a positive change from Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th.

