Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Canadian General Investments, Limited (TSE:CGI – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$32.93 and last traded at C$33.25. Approximately 2,303 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 4,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.81.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$693.63 million and a P/E ratio of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38.

About Canadian General Investments

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

