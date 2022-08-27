Capitolis Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Capitolis Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 98.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,333 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 115,934 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 97,866 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,640 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 42,916 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,282 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. 34.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Las Vegas Sands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group set a $42.00 price target on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Down 2.9 %

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $37.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.33. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $48.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.16 and its 200 day moving average is $37.00.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 31.93%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

