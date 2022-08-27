Capitolis Advisors LLC Has $326,000 Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Capitolis Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 99.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,324,179 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $43.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $166.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.31.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

