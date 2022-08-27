Capitolis Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Capitolis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 99.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 526,633 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 285.3% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 255,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,751,000 after purchasing an additional 189,078 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.7% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 55,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 59,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.
In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of AMGN opened at $240.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The firm has a market cap of $128.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.00. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.45.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.76%.
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
