Capitolis Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Capitolis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 99.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 526,633 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 285.3% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 255,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,751,000 after purchasing an additional 189,078 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.7% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 55,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 59,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amgen Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.14.

Shares of AMGN opened at $240.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The firm has a market cap of $128.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.00. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.76%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

