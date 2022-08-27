Capitolis Advisors LLC Sells 100,391 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Capitolis Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 95.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,391 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 65.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBRE. StockNews.com lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CBRE Group to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.20.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at $15,704,017.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $80.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.77 and a 200 day moving average of $84.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.38. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $111.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 6.59%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

