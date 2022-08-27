Capitolis Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Capitolis Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 99.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 367,523 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in American Tower by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $261.19 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.53.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

